Crime down despite population growth in St. Cloud

Crime in St. Cloud has fallen 5 percent over a 30 year period despite the city’s population growing by 31 percent according to data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reports.

The data was presented to the St. Cloud City Council June 3 by Mayor Dave Kleis, Police Chief William Anderson and Assistant Police Chief Jeffery Oxton regarding public safety at the request of Councilmember Paul Brandmire.

“[Public safety] has always been the top priority for the city,” said Kleis “I believe it’s fundamental in what a city does. Public Safety and infrastructure is the responsibility of the city.”

Kleis said 47 percent of the city’s governmental budget is used for public safety.

The data was separated into Part 1 and Part 2 crimes. Part 1 being more severe crimes like murder and Part 2 being misdemeanor crimes.

The drop in crime was due in part to a Community Engagement Division according to Anderson and Oxton.

“That division is dedicated to outreach and engagement and also some enforcement,” said Anderson “the main objective is to mitigate, I don’t use the word ‘prevention’ on purpose, because when someone makes up their mind they’re going to do something, we’re already kind of behind the eight ball.”

Anderson said a sizable portion of the calls for service are regarding a mental health crisis.

Kleis, Anderson and Oxton all highlighted mental health as a top priority for the St. Cloud Police Department.

“We’ve all seen, all across the country, how awful those events can end. And it’s usually because the first responders don’t have the historical and or the medical knowledge about the person that they’re dealing with and suddenly you’re confronted with a weapon or a life-threatening situation,” said Anderson “We’re doing all we can to make sure that those kinds of things don’t happen here.”

Calls for service also rose during this same period but Kleis said that was to be expected because of the population growth.

Kleis said the city plans for double the amount of its residents, over 66,000, due to the amount of people who move throughout the city during any given day.

Police Chief says fears are unfounded

Public Safety was the top concern of St. Cloud residents that were polled in 2012, 2017 and 2019.

Kleis said perception, not just statistics, is important.

“If you don’t feel comfortable…I think it’s important that we address that,” said Kleis.

While 92 percent of citizens polled in 2019 said they felt comfortable walking alone in their neighborhood during the day. That number dropped to 60 percent when asked if they felt comfortable walking alone in their neighborhood at night. Finally falling to 54 percent when asked if they felt safe walking alone downtown.

“I hear the same things from people, that ‘Boy this place is Dodge City. It’s out of control.’ I’m telling you that’s just not true. I would stand up here and tell you that if it was,” said Anderson.

Anderson said he drove around town that day to observe the city because he hears “people are terrified and they’re running from the city with their hair on fire.”

“Let me tell you what I saw,” said Anderson “I saw out citizens walking down the streets. I saw them playing in the parks with their children. I saw them walking their dogs. I saw them laid out on a blanket at Lake George reading a book. I saw kids in the splash pad. What I didn’t see is a bunch of terrified people afraid to come outside for fear of what may happen to them.”

2019 Crime Data

