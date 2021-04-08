COVID-19 student testing just got easier on campus

There are many testing tables available for students who need a COVID-19 test. Photo courtesy of St. Cloud State Medical Clinic.

Written by: Danielle Remme

St. Cloud State University has made more efforts for keeping students safe. COVID-19 testing is now made convenient with weekly on-campus rapid testing. This is a step up from the former testing dates, only available after major school breaks. Testing is now available every Thursday from 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m., in the Alumni room in Atwood Memorial Center.

The University has collaborated with Vault Health to bring in the saliva test, and you can expect results relatively quick—between 24 and 72 hours. It’s important to note that students must bring some form of photo ID and be sure not to eat or drink 30 minutes prior to testing.

Jennifer Super, staff member of the public safety department is delighted to help provide these safety measures to the students of SCSU.

“It’s important we have continued mitigation efforts for testing and made available to folks,” said Super. “We want to have a great rest of the school year and get everyone through until May and do it as safe as we can. We really wanted to bring it our students to our campus.”

Graduate student, Mason Olinger, believes this can only be a good thing in the community.

“In-person classes typically consist of lots of people in a small area, so getting these tests to students (who are in person) is a good step in the right direction,” said Olinger.

However, Olinger doesn’t feel as if being on campus is necessarily a threat.

“I feel very safe on campus! I am here almost every day and have never felt vulnerable to catching COVID-19,” said Olinger. “Even in my in-person classes, I feel safe.”

Students are encouraged to get tested if any symptoms are present, if you have been exposed to the virus, or even just for peace of mind. Testing is always free and health insurance is not required.

Call the St. Cloud State Medical Clinic with your COVID-19/Coronavirus health questions. The medical team will answer your call Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

St. Cloud State Medical Clinic: 320-308-3193

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...