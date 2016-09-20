City Council approves liquor sales at athletic events

Fans attending St. Cloud State University athletic events will now be able to buy alcohol at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center and adjacent facilities according to St. Cloud City Council documents.

The St. Cloud City Council approved the law on August 8th after the State Legislature earlier this year approved a law that will allow the city of St. Cloud to issue St. Cloud State University on both sale wine and 3.2 liquor licenses.

Beer was sold at two SCSU hockey games last season under temporary licenses as a means to test out the program.

City staff has met with representatives from St. Cloud State University to ensure both parties have the same expectations for liquor service on campus. A diagram of the proposed liquor service area is included in the application documents.

Other on campus events are not authorized to sell liquor as part of the licensing process. Any event wanting to provide liquor service will be required to apply for a temporary on-sale intoxicating liquor license as has been practice in the past.

St. Cloud State University each year will be providing the St. Cloud Police Department with a complete listing of all athletic events where beer can be sold. The police will have authority to restrict any beer sales at any event.

St. Cloud State is joining several other schools in offering beer at their athletic events including the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Minnesota State University-Mankato, and Bemidji State University.