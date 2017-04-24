Choosing a Career Path

Choosing a career is not always easy. It is not easy to just flip a switch and magically know what you want to spend the rest of your life doing. It is rather a challenging task. It takes time, effort and deep research.

I have a friend who started with computer science, changed to politics, then to business, then to marketing, then switched to communications and ended up in advertising.

It took her a lot of time to realize what she wanted to do with the rest of her life. It took trying out a lot of majors. A lot. As a freshman, you are probably not looking for a major right away, you are most likely looking for how to make friends, where the parties are at (for most freshman students, not all), the fun things to do and so on. But a major? not yet. Freshman students would tell you there is time to do that.

So there you go into taking general education classes and then start getting a feel for college and what it’s all about. It comes with mixed emotions and some classes are tougher than others. Some almost Impossible to pass. Some are so challenging that the idea of dropping out seems not too far fetched.

The great news is it gets harder (not too great), but in reality, it does and the only way to keep yourself together is to start thinking ahead. Think of a major that interests you and makes you want to go to classes even when you don’t want to. Think of a major that you can handle and would not be too frustrating.

There are career services on campus to help you choose what you want based on your interests, goals, and passions. It takes a while to decide but it is worth it at the end. It can be interesting to see that there are a lot of majors to choose from. It can be difficult to decide but it is best to go for whatever you feel would be interesting in the future.

Career services are there to guide you on this journey.

It takes time but it is worth it.

Here are some important questions to ask when choosing a major/career.

Would I derive joy in this? Would I spend the rest of my life on this? Would I make an impact on other people? Would I live comfortably? Would I be happy? Would I be able to do a good job?

What can career services do for you?

Help with resumes. Help with mock interviews. Help with cover letters. Help with searching internships.

In conclusion, I encourage students to always think ahead and do what makes them happy even if it will not gain you a lot of money. I try to tell myself that life is meant to be an adventure and that adventures should be enjoyed. So I chose to go into a major that makes me happy. I chose happiness and I chose to help people and improve other peoples’ lives by being a better leader.