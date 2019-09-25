CentraCare gifts SCSU $1.5 million to build program

St. Cloud State University acquired a gift of $1.5 million from CentraCare Health in early September as a way for the university to institute a Graduate Nursing Education Program along with creating the Center for Health Outcomes and Policy Research (CHOPR) at SCSU.

This gift will be dispersed over a 10 year time span and will benefit these two groups so they can take advantage of the donation by getting their base established for the programs.

“We don’t currently have a graduate nursing program, so this will allow the department to be able to develop the curriculum and to start a graduate program that will provide advanced practice nursing care,” Dean of Health and Human Services Shonda Craft said. “We’re focusing on a family nurse practitioner at the Master’s level currently.”

The gift that SCSU’s nursing program received was at the request of CentraCare itself because it will not only benefit the university and its students, but it will also assist CentraCare for the future of their nurses in the workforce.

The donation will be able to help build SCSU’s nursing program and create a pipeline between the school and CentraCare for when they are in need of practitioners that can work and run clinics on their own.

“The funding will absolutely benefit not only the Department of Nursing clients, but also CentraCare as an organization and the community as a whole because when we have our providers [offering] high quality care, then we know that the health outcomes of a community are going to be greater,” Craft said.

The gifted money will also benefit CHOPR by providing deeper research for CentraCare to study along with being able to learn what is benefiting patient population.

This will assist the university and CentraCare with creating a strong connection between SCSU’s faculty to help with data analysis and problem solving and the Center for Health Outcomes and Policy Research program will ultimately assist the students in having better opportunities for research.

“St. Cloud State University is excited and honored to partner with CentraCare and is grateful for its support,” St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacker said. “This partnership will benefit [SCSU], CentraCare, and all of Central Minnesota as it provides support to effectively meet the health care needs of Central Minnesotans.”

Building a graduate nursing program at St. Cloud State will provide an opportunity for students to become even more skilled in their profession as well as expanding the possibility for the Central Minnesota public to obtain high-quality health care opportunities.

“It’s exciting for them to know that they have an opportunity to have high quality education right here in St. Cloud and to not have to take a course online or go to a different institution,” Craft said.

St. Cloud State’s Center for Health Outcomes and Policy Research is a program that combines academic and professional experience between students and faculty and ensures strong research capabilities of the community’s health care options.

CentraCare and SCSU have been working together for many years as a way to help promote better public health options and to give students greater opportunities to improve their skills.

“The power of our two institions would benefit Central Minnesota by infusing evidence-based practices and original research in a responsive manner,” Dean of the School of Public Affairs King Banaian said. “Such research will empower policy discussions that are unique to the health care landscape of Central Minnesota.”

According to Craft, talk about this gift began as early as 2017 when she began working at SCSU and discussions with President Ashish Vaidya and before that, possibly with President Earl Potter took place about how to better benefit the two associations.

With the partnership of St. Cloud State to a large health corporation, it gives credit to the quality of SCSU’s nursing program and what it has to offer.

“It shows the strength of St. Cloud State that we continually have major corporate partners who are willing to… put their faith in us in terms of contributing to their workforce [and] partnering with them to better the St. Cloud region,” Craft said.

The commencement of these programs is still unknown, but the university is currently in the process of hiring faculty, but it is their tentative plan to have the programs ready to begin by January 2021.

This recent commitment from CentraCare is the second of two donations St. Cloud State’s nursing program has received in the span of one year, the other gift being a $1 million donation given to the university by Jim and Ann Marie Maciej in Oct. 2018.

