Bridget Jones’s Baby movie review

The third movie installment of Helen Fielding’s wickedly charming novels was released on September 16, 2016. Coming 12 years after the second breakthrough novel, this one hasn’t lost its classic appeal even in film. In typical Bridget Jones’ fashion, all 2 hours and 5 minutes of this hilarious romantic comedy spill from one awkward, sorely unplanned moment to the next.

After following her through her first crazy, romantic adventures in modern England, in this movie we follow her through a new break up with the dashing Mark Darcy (Colin Firth). Leaving Bridget (Renée Zellweger) a single woman in her 40s, what was her next option? To focus on her current career as a top news producer. But how could her dried up love life possibly ignore the signs when she happens to run into a spirited American love guru named Jack? (Patrick Dempsey)

Her love life is suddenly racing full speed ahead…or so she thought. An unexpected pregnancy was the last thing she needed on her plate. Nothing could get worse in that moment, until she realizes there may be a small problem. It might be important to know who the father of her unborn baby is.

Then follows a series of quirky Bridget adventures as we wind our way toward the close of a complete paternal mystery, crying and laughing along with her as she has her ups and downs, potentially being a single mother alone in a large city.