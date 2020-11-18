Breaking: SCSU moves to Orange safety level

Community confirmed cases force SCSU’s hand. Photo credit: Tim Speier

SCSU sent out a campus wide email on Nov. 18 at 2:44 p.m. announcing the elevation of the safety level to orange and listing changes to campus operations due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the surrounding community.

“The spread of the virus has been community based, with a disproportionately higher rate [of] spread by individuals who are 18-35,” the email said.

Stearns County posted their daily increase of COVID-19 confirmed cases at 204 with a seven day average of 323 confirmed cases on Nov. 18.

“Given the alarming increase in the number of community COVID cases, we are now moving our campus safety level to Scenario 3 – Orange,” the email stated.

The email states that campus offices and operations, such as housing, dining, registration, and advising activities, will remain open.

The rate of infection continuing to increase around the county and state over the last seven days has had a significant impact on the “hospitals and medical providers.”

SCSU will continue to distribute COVID-19 saliva tests to employees and students. The Bring Huskies Home Team is working with health officials to coordinate future testing.

“Faculty will determine on a course by course basis, if any changes will be made to the face to face component of their courses for the final weeks of the Fall semester. Provost Gregory will be providing faculty with more guidance,” the email stated.

The residence halls along with Garvey Commons will remain open as “many of our students rely on their on-campus housing as their primary residence.”

The email from the Bring Huskies Home Team states that they will follow up with more details “once we understand any of the additional changes” that the Governor makes.

Test kits will be available for pick up at the following locations during scheduled hours of operation and until Nov. 20.

Atwood Information Desk

Husky Tech (Miller Center)

Administrative Services Information Desk

