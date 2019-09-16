Breaking – SCSU moves forward with faculty layoffs

Letters dated Sept. 13 were given to St. Cloud State University faculty members this morning (Sept. 16) that stated they would be laid off from their positions at the university effective May 13, 2020.

The letters, signed by SCSU President Robbyn Wacker, cited enrollment shortfalls that have negatively impacted the university’s budget as the reason for the layoffs, referred to as retrenchment by the Minnesota State system.

The letter states the university will provide outplacement services for the faculty impacted by retrenchment.

“This office and others at the University will do what we can to aid you in seeking new employment,” reads the letter. “We have appreciated your service to the University, and we are saddened that this layoff is necessary.”

Insurance benefits for the affected faculty will continue for an additional 12 months following the layoff, according to the letter.

In addition, tuition waivers will still be made available to faculty and their spouse and dependents, though it is capped to 24 semester credits.

This is a breaking news story. Please follow the University Chronicle for updates to this story and for other SCSU news.

Please follow and like us:

Mark likes to drink with his dog while watching The Office. Mark has 86 Twitter followers. Please @ him. Phone: 347-469-7488 (Signal & WhatsApp) Email: mwasson.universitychronicle@gmail.com Secure email: markwasson@protonmail.com

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...