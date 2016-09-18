BREAKING: Incident at Crossroads Center mall sends victims to E.R.

A stabbing incident at Crossroads Center occurred at 8:15 p.m. and has currently left multiple victims hospitalized at St. Cloud Hospital. St. Cloud police were joined on scene by multiple crews including Waite Park, Cold Spring and St. Cloud Fire Department, as well as others.

Sergent Jason Burke with St. Cloud Police Department released that the suspected attacker of the incident is reported to be deceased inside the mall.

The incident is ongoing and an active investigation, according to Burke. An update to the public will be released at 11:00 p.m. Burke said.

Police are still performing a search throughout the mall and it is not yet secured.