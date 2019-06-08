Booksmart and the return of the highschool comedy

Booksmart, a film that was released in late May and is also Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut, takes the “one crazy night” trope to high school and the coming of age tale to a new generation. Like Dazed and Confused and American Graffiti before it, Booksmart takes the teenage experience and realistically portrays the transition from high school to the unknown.

“We haven’t done anything! We haven’t broken any rules!” Overachievers, Molly and Amy, have never strayed from the road less traveled. In this case, that road includes straight A’s and college acceptance letters. They never partied or even spent a weekend with anyone besides each other. The only fake ID’s they own are used to get into 24-hour college libraries. But when they find out that the other students all got into great schools as well, they decide to make up for four years of missing out all in one night.

Where Booksmart breaks from the classics is in its characters and their social roles. Booksmart depicts this generation as it aspires to be. There is classic high school judgement, but it is attacked head on and is questioned and examined by the characters. The main characters, Amy and Molly, are not social outcasts but rather socially disengaged. The movie follows their journey to reconnect with their peers and it an immensely enjoyable ride.

In just over 100 minutes, Booksmart fully introduces the class of 2019. Amy and Molly, played by Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, are a hilarious duo comparable to Jonah Hill and Michael Cera in Superbad. Feldstein, who is actually Jonah Hill’s sister, kills as the most uptight valedictorian you’ve ever met. Her chemistry with Dever is a highlight of the film. Dever’s straight delivery offers the perfect sparring partner to Feldstein. With the added wrinkle of a female pair going out to get some “action,” this duo brings a pair of quick-witted new voices to the comedy genre.

The supporting characters all feel fully formed, just like your own high school classmates. Some standouts include Gigi, played by Billie Lourd and George, played by Noah Galvin. Lourd is so out of her mind in this role and every second of screen time is great. She is simultaneously the person you most want to hang out with and the person of whom you’re also most afraid of. Galvin, similarly, hit every shot he took in his turn as George. He’s every self-obsessed theatre kid that annoyed you in high school, but with added depth in small doses from Galvin. Every line he has lands and every choice he made worked to its fullest capacity.

In teen high school comedies, the soundtrack is a character of its own and the Booksmart soundtrack slaps. There is no way around it. With the soundtrack including artists such as Alanis Morissette, Anderson .Paak, and CeeLo Green, every musical taste is served. Usually in teen movies, punk is really hit hard, but that’s not the case in Booksmart. Hip-Hop dominates the tracks while alt rock adds depth.

The entire film is a joyful experience that will probably later develop into a cult classic. The powerful themes packaged in a pre-graduation party film make for accessible and impactful viewing. Quite honestly, we need more films like Booksmart. A woman directed, written, and starred movie. Spend the money to see it in theatres, so more films like it can be made. Lord knows, they’re running out of live-action adaptations.

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...