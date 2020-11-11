“Bond. James Bond.” —’Dr. No’

The iconic Sean Connery stared in the debut role of James Bond. Photo courtesy of EON Productions.

The name is Connery, Sean Connery. The name of man, the name of a performer, the name of an actor who impacted cinema history. Sadly Mr. Connery passed away in his sleep on Oct. 31 in the Bahamas. He was 90 years old. Even though Connery is gone, the impact that he made on cinema will run the test of time.

Sean Connery was born on Aug. 25, 1930 in Edinburgh, Scotland. In his formative years, he enlisted in the Royal Navy. After a few years in the Navy and stints in bodybuilding and modeling, Connery decided to get into acting. His acting career started in 1954 in the film Lilacs in the spring. Over the next few years he was in a string of films, but his break didn’t come until he was cast in 1962 in “Dr. No”, a film about a British secret agent spy named James Bond/007 based on a book series by acclaimed writer, Ian Fleming.

The film was an instant success in Western countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States. From this film, Connery established the action secret spy hero of cinema and the spy film genre itself all while playing the character of James Bond with a suaveness, gentry, sophisticated, but manly approach. He would go on to play the character in five more films from 1963 to 1976. The James Bond franchise today is one of the biggest franchises in media. From films, video games, toys, and books, the series has proven to have staying power.

Currently in 2020, there have been seven actors who have portrayed the character within 24 films since “Dr. No” in November 1962. Since Sean Connery was the first actor to play the character, the success of the franchise was built mainly on his back. If Sean Connery wasn’t on his A-Game in “Dr. No”, it’s possible that the franchise would have never grown to be the entertainment giant that is adored by millions of fans all over the globe including myself. Now Connery has been in other critically acclaimed films such as “The Man Who Would Be King” (1975), “The Untouchables” (1987), “Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade” (1989), and “Finding Forrester” (2000), but it was his portray as a secret agent in “Dr. No” that kick started an franchise while also making him an eternal icon in cinema history.

