Body found in Mississippi River believed to be Jesse Dady

Stearns County divers found a body in the Mississippi River just after 6 p.m. on Friday evening, officials stated. The body is believed to be of 21-year-old missing St. Cloud State University student, Jesse Dady. Officials said the confirmation will come forth after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office completes the autopsy.

Dady was last seen at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25 leaving the downtown St. Cloud area.

On March 29, St. Cloud Police Investigators obtained surveillance video which showed Dady walking east onto the railroad bridge over the Mississippi River, which is not meant for pedestrians to walk over as it is dangerous and has no rails on either side. One-third of the way over the bridge, the footage shows Dady no longer being seen. Due to the darkness and graininess of the video, it was not certain what happened to Dady, according to St. Cloud Police Chief, Jeff Oxton.

Crossman Consulting, a private company, used sonar to pinpoint a search area near the Veteran’s Bridge and the Stearns County divers were called to examine the area more closely on Friday afternoon, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body was recovered at 6:21 p.m. just south of the Veteran’s Bridge.