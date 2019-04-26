Baseball team hopes to keep good times rolling

The NCAA regional baseball rankings have been released and Husky fans will be pleased to see that the St. Cloud State (SCSU) baseball team has been ranked second overall, ranking highest among all NSIC teams.

With the regular season nearly over, finishing just as strong as they started is the game plan for the Husky baseball team.

After approximately one month of the baseball season had been played (Feb. 1 – Mar. 9) the Huskies were 12-1. This winning trend would continue throughout the course of the season, as SCSU now boasts a 33-7 record with eight regular season games remaining.

Senior Mathew Meyer says strong starts to games are crucial to success.

“Our team has been very aggressive early in games…our defense really helps out our pitching, our pitching helps out our offense, and you know, just the whole thing just keeps going,” Meyer said.

From an individual level, senior Ethan Ibarra says keeping your head level even when things aren’t going your way is important in baseball as well.

“You gotta not get too high on the highs and not get too low on the lows. You’re never as bad as you think you are and you’re never as good as you think you are,” Ibarra said.

Whatever the plan has been, it’s been working. Even the games the Huskies have lost have been close. In seven losses, only two have been by more than three runs. And as far as wins go, the Huskies have dominated. In 33 wins this season SCSU has won 18 by six or more runs, 11 of those games in which the Huskies hit double digit runs on their way to victory.

Although the Huskies finished with a good regular season record last year of 30-17, some small differences in the makeup of the team this year has propelled them to have even more success this season.

“We have a great one through nine lineup and we’ve got guys on the bench that can also come in a play a big part for us. So that was the biggest difference this year for us was the depth,” pitching coach Kassidy Gaines said.

With 14 seniors making up nearly half the lineup this season, it was important to make this season count, knowing the make-up of the team was going to change drastically in the off-season. Keeping everyone healthy was one way to do that.

Gaines said that injuries last season made it tough for the team to find their groove in some ways.

“When I earned the job in July, one of the first priorities for me was making sure that everybody was healthy,” Gaines said.

Despite being fortunate with how healthy the team has been this year, there are still challenges to finding success and maintaining success.

“Staying consistent [can be a challenge],” Meyer said. “Whether it’s with our pitching or hitting or whatever, we have to continue to prove it.”

And once that success is established, so is the target on the back of the team.

“Being one of the higher teams isn’t always easy because everyone comes to the field like, ‘Oh we want to beat these guys,’” Meyer said.

A good record isn’t all the team boasts, as they’ve made their mark in NCAA DII standings in several aspects of the game as well. They currently sit 18th overall for batting average with a team average of .323.

Their team ERA is just shy of first place in the DII standings at 2.92, with Delta St. first overall with an ERA of 2.50. Additionally, they are first overall in walks allowed (per nine inning games) with a 2.21 average.

Between games, practices and school, there’s not a lot of extra time for these athletes to improve their game individually. But Ibarra says finding that time is important.

“It’s a lot of hard work, extra work that you put in. It’s coming in and being independent and getting everything done on your own,” Ibarra said.

The Huskies have three regular season series remaining, which will consist of matchups against Northern State, University of Mary, and Southwest Minnesota State University, including Senior Day on Sunday, April 28 against Northern State in which all 14 seniors will be honored at Joe Faber Field.

SCSU will also host the NSIC tournament, which will begin on Wednesday, May 8.

