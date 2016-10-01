Badgers sweep Huskies

Badgers versus Huskies, take two. After taking the loss yesterday, St. Cloud would turn to goaltender Taylor Crosby to man the pipes. The Badgers would come out strong early looking to control the pace of the game getting the puck deep in Huskies territory.

The story of yesterday’s game was Wisconsin’s long stretches of puck possession dominance; however, the Huskies would write a different chapter for this one and get on the board first. Brittney Anderson would send the puck to Christa Moody behind the net who in turn would pass the puck across the crease back door to Hannah Potrykus, who would tap the puck home into the net for the Huskies first goal of the season. Giving the Huskies the lead at 1-0.

It wouldn’t take long for the Badgers to bounce back, Sophia Shaver would come flying down the outside and fire a shot past Crosby to knot things up at one apiece, and that would be the score heading into the first intermission. St. Cloud 1, Wisconsin 1.

St. Cloud would get a power play a couple minutes into the second period, but Potrykus would take a tripping penalty and a four on four would ensue.

A body checking penalty on Wisconsin would result in another power play for St. Cloud. The Huskies would get a couple chances on net, but Ann-Renee Desbiens would shut the door. The Badgers would get a two on one opportunity at the end of the penalty kill but Crosby would do her best stonewall impression of herself.

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. On the Huskies third power-play opportunity of the night, a shot on net would result in a juicy rebound on the back end that Julia Tylke would tape home to put the cardinal and black up 2-1 on assists from Lauren Hespendeide and Payge Pena. 2-1 would be the score heading into the second intermission.

A couple of penalties by the Huskies would give the Badgers some new life on the power play. After Crosby and the Huskies would initially hold strong on the kill, the offensive firepower of the Badgers would break through the defense. A scramble for the puck would result in Wisconsin holding possession, Sarah Nurse would find Jenny Ryan waiting at the top of the slot and she would fire a seeing eye shot would find its way to the back of the net to tie the game at two.

That goal would give the Badgers all the momentum they would need to score another goal late in the third. A battle for the puck behind the net would result in a centering pass from Emily Clark to Sam Cogan standing on the doorstep and she would bang the puck home for her first goal of the game, that would end up being the game winner.

Wisconsin would add an empty net goal at 19:10 in the third by Cogan to add some insurance. The Badgers would win the game by a final of 4-2.

Crosby’s 51 save performance was a career high for the Sophomore.