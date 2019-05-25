An electrifying weekend at the box-office: Pokemon Detective Pikachu

Earlier this month, the dormant Pokemon trainer in all of us came out for a battle for a seat in the movie theatre for the Pokemon Company released their first live action film with Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures. The movie has been ranked by Rotten Tomatoes as the best video game franchises turned to movies of all time. This beats the glorious Resident Evil series and Angelina Jolie’s portrayal as the infamous Tomb Raider.

The story follows Tim Goodman, a once crazed Pokemon trainer now turned to selling insurance is on a wild rattata chase all throughout the beautiful Ryme City with a talking crime solving Pikachu that feels it in his jellies to solve the mystery of where Tim’s father who is a famous detective has disappeared to and what makes this Pikachu really talk and find the secret to its caffeine addiction.

The movie stars Justice Smith as Tim Goodman the man on a mission for his father, Kathryn Newton who plays junior reporter Lucy Stevens the junior reporter who wants to tell the story of Tim’s father who is missing from the police force. Of course who could forget the detective himself Pikachu who is portrayed by the phenomenal Ryan Reynolds. The movie also stars the minor roles with names like Ken Watanabe, Suki Waterhouse, Rita Ora, Bill Nighy and music artist Diplo who makes a secret appearance.

Originally, the story of Pokemon Detective Pikachu came around in 2016 when the director of the movie, Rob Letterman and the Pokemon Company had the idea to create a movie about a character other than the widely known Ash Ketchum and have an original story with a whole different character to portray in this large universe. Filming had been started in 2018 with locations in London and rural areas in Colorado, cinematographer John Mathieson has mentioned that Detective Pikachu was shot on film to make the film feel more realistic to the viewer.

Detective Pikachu does look as real as it can with Pokemon and people living in the same world, the interactions that would take place seemed almost as normal as it could be. For instance in this universe you could see a firefighter and a Squirtle side by side fighting a fire and it would feel as if that was just meant to be or even if a Jigglypuff was running a karaoke bar, it just felt like Pokemon were all around the movie doing things with people that they were meant to do.

There were many great visuals in Detective Pikachu especially in the great Ryme City. Many buildings were aesthetically fit with the right Pokemon as their promoters. It was really stunning in the night life scenes to see all the pretty neon lights shine onto our main characters as they reflected visually with the continuation of the scene. Ryme City felt like a mix of Japanese life mixed into American lifestyles and it was expressed so successfully that in future films that multiple cultures can mix into one and can blend into its own unique subculture.

The only complaint that could be seen is some of the dry writing styles. It often felt like some characters were just having conversations in order to move the scene forward. The jokes in the movie were pretty funny, but it just seemed like the visuals were helping particular spots in the movie move forward and not continue on a long conversation.

With the success of Pokemon Detective Pikachu, video game movies could be making a comeback after the multiple failures in the past like the Street Fighter movie or even the eery Super Mario Bros. movie from the 1980s. Although at the end April, viewers on Youtube were treated to the first trailer of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie which director Jeff Fowler has already put the design of Sonic back on the drawing board after much criticism.

“Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be…”, Jeff Fowler on Twitter.

Variety.com has leaked the information that a sequel of Pokemon Detective Pikachu is already in the works and that writer Oren Uziel from 21 Jump Street is working on the movie.

Maybe we could get more characters on the big screen, like a brand new Mario adventure or even an adventure in the world of Legend of Zelda. Time will tell when and who we will see go from our consoles to the box office.

