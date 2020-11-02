Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to the Supreme Court

President Donald J. Trump announces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. Photo credit: whitehouse.gov

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as a member of the Supreme Court on Monday, Oct. 26 following a 52-48 senate vote, only a week before election day and 30 days after she was nominated to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the court by President Donald Trump.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the constitutional oath to Coney Barrett in a White House ceremony following the vote on Monday evening.

“The Senate is doing the right thing,” Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, said. “We’re moving this nomination forward, and, colleagues, by tomorrow night we’ll have a new member of the United States Supreme Court.”

Democrats have opposed the advancement of Barrett’s nomination during the election year, citing the Republican senate refusing to hold hearings for former President Obama’s supreme court nominee, Merrick Garland, eight months before the election in 2016. Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer labeled the nomination process a “cynical power grab.”

“Nearly every Republican in this chamber led by the majority leader four years ago refused to even consider the Supreme Court nomination of a Democratic president on the grounds … that we should wait until after the presidential election because the American people deserved a voice in the selection of their next justice,” said Schumer.

Minnesota senator Tina Smith released a statement on Oct. 26 explaining her vote against confirming Barrett.

“Judge Barrett was nominated to fulfill President Trump’s repeated promise to appoint Justices who would dismantle the Affordable Care Act and overturn Roe v. Wade, two things that the American people overwhelmingly oppose,” said Smith. “I am dismayed that rather than work to pass legislation to help the American people in the face of a global pandemic and widespread economic hardship, Senate Republicans instead chose to ram through the nomination of a Supreme Court Justice to help advance a radical policy agenda that threatens the rights and freedoms of all Americans.”

Smith’s Republican opponent, Jason Lewis, celebrated Coney Barrett’s nomination in a statement released on Oct. 26.

“Tonight we celebrate the confirmation of Judge Barrett, a superb jurist who will interpret the Constitution as it is written and not what she wishes it to be, which is of particular importance when it comes to ensuring the Court does not go along with Constitutionally illiterate radicals like Senator Tina Smith who wants to severely restrict Minnesotans’ Second Amendment right to defend their families,” Christine Snell, the Communications Director of Jason Lewis for Senate, said.

Please follow and like us:

Brendan Janostin is a Mass Communications major with with a focus on Journalism and a minor in Political Science. Currently, he is the news editor of the University Chronicle. He enjoys fighting games, Star Trek, political analysis, and watching bad movies with his friends.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...