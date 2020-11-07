America, we have a problem; Borat 2 review

Borat comes back to America for a second time. Photo courtesy of Amazon Studios

Written by: Brevin Monroe

“Borat 2 The Subsequent Movie Film” has the good, the bad, and the downright ugly of the United States on full display throughout this 96-minute investigative report masked as a comedy film. The film is directed by Jason Woliner and is the sequel to the 2006 original. Borat Sagdiyev, the fictional Kazakh journalist is released from prison and sent to the United States to bring his 15-year-old daughter, Tutar, as a bribe to the American Vice President Mike Pence to improve Kazakhstan’s relationship with the US. During their journey Borat and Tutar have many crazy adventures, from crashing Mike Pence’s speech to going to a right-wing militia rally, to interviewing Rudy Giuliani. Despite the misadventures and disgusting parts of America on display during this movie there is a lot of positivity to be taken away and there is optimism for the future.

Sacha Baron Cohen reprises his role as Borat in the sequel and brings the same ignorance and clumsiness to his character, but also shows a more appealing softer side in this movie particularly with Tutar. Tutar is played by Maria Bakalova in her film debut and she steals the show. This was her first film as a lead actor, and she had roughly equal screen time to Baron Cohen and she made the most of it. Baron Cohen himself told Good Morning America that “If she doesn’t get nominated for an Oscar, then that’s a travesty.”

The misadventures of Borat and Tutar take them all over the United States. The pair crash a debutante ball, learn about women’s rights, and Borat crashes a speech Mike Pence was giving. The interview scene with President Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is the talk of the film after the film caught him in a compromising position. The film does its job by showing a lot of problems in the US, but I think it could’ve been done without the use of as much bathroom humor.

“Borat 2” is rated R and more than lives up to that rating with extensive swearing, anti-Semitism, and nudity throughout the entirety of the film. This movie is not family-friendly at all with a lot of graphic and obscene things being said in almost every scene this movie is not appropriate for children.

“Borat 2” is a reminder that even though in these times we are as divided as we have ever been, and there is more hate than ever, it is possible to find kindness. This film shows that in a personal way with the babysitter, Jeansie Jones, caring for Tutar. This scene was not staged, and the things Jones was saying were so inspiring to hear and that scene alone is a must watch. The Giuliani interview caused a lot of questions to be raised about the people in our government and makes for a very uncomfortable watch.

“Borat 2″ delivers on being a comedy film however fails to live up to the original. However, the outstanding performance from Bakalova is reason enough to give this movie a watch.

I give this movie a 3.5/5 Huskies.

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...