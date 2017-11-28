Alabama giving Democrats hope: Did I hear that right?

It seems like an eternity ago where the first allegations about Roy Moore and his sexual misconduct/sexual assault of teens broke by the Washington Post. So far, at least eight women have come out and made these allegations, the oldest of which was 22 at the time. National Republicans have said they believe the women and are calling for Moore to step down. Thus far, he’s steadfastly refused, calling the women “liars,” these stories “plots by the Devil,” and blaming “a liberal media unfairly persecuting” him.

Moore has wrapped himself up in perversions of Holy Scripture to justify how he acted to girls as young as 14 when he was in his 30s. As a Christian, I find this to be disgusting and beyond the pale. It’s evil. It is obvious Jesus intended for men to treat women with respect. This shouldn’t have to be discussed.

Alabama evangelical voters face a crossroads here: do they practice what they preach and reject this pedophile? Or, do they go with a Democrat? Difficult choice, I know.

Moore’s support has fallen off dramatically in the last two weeks. The National Republican Senate Committee showed a poll where he was 12 points behind Jones, Fox News showed one with Jones up eight, and the three biggest papers in Alabama endorsed Jones. This is absolutely stunning in the Trumpiest of Trump states. You honestly cannot grasp by shock.

As much as I would like to spend the entire article focusing purely on Moore’s own disgusting history, we cannot due to the political implications of this. Currently, the Republicans have a 52-48 majority. Despite that, there have been no meaningful legislative accomplishments. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine are reliable “no” votes for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, leaving him with no room for error. Should Jones win, it will either force the Republicans to work with Democrats and defy President Trump or continue to try and pass things without any sense of bipartisanship.

Should Doug Jones win in Alabama, the momentum of Democrats would get even more explosive. They would have a real shot at taking the Senate, with likely pickups in Nevada and Arizona. A legitimate opportunity at reclaiming the House already exists. This election on December 12th will have the eyes of the world on it.