After 40 years, Perkins shuts down

The Perkins in downtown St. Cloud, a staple of the community for over 40 years, recently shut it doors Aug. 5, according to a note by President of JLC Foods Adam Zimny that was tapped to one of the restaurants doors.

Zimny said the lease expiring on the building and parking lot, coupled with the expiration of their franchise agreement, led to the decision to shut the restaurant down.

The note said they believe that consolidating into their Waite Park and Sartell locations “will enable us to continue providing the service our customers have grown to expect from Perkins.”

All employees will be offered positions at other locations.

“While this is a sad for us we are excited to watch this site get redeveloped and help downtown St. Cloud continue to thrive,” read the note.

Please follow and like us:

Mark likes to drink with his dog while watching The Office. Mark has 86 Twitter followers. Please @ him. Phone: 347-469-7488 (Signal & WhatsApp) Email: mwasson.universitychronicle@gmail.com Secure email: markwasson@protonmail.com

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...