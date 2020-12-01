Actor Kevin Sorbo visits Sartell for Leaders Prayer Breakfast

Kevin Sorbo taking center stage at the Leaders Prayer Breakfast. Photo credit: Matt Auvil

As the Coronavirus pillages through many events and other social activities, it did not stop the annual Leaders Prayer Breakfast, formally known as the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast in Sartell this year. The name change came from wanting to include and encourage prayer in the area’s local leaders.

The breakfast was held on Nov. 19 at the Waters Church in Sartell with a limited amount of tickets and seating available. The breakfast was limited to 70 people this year where they usually seat closer to 2,400 people.

The main event at the breakfast was actor Kevin Sorbo, who was speaking about “leaning on faith during times of uncertainty and change.”

Sorbo opened the breakfast talking about his newest work, a documentary titled “Against the Tide,” and said the timing for the release of the documentary coincided perfectly with the current events going on in the United States.

“This movie is a way for [Christians] to defend our faith in a world that wants to attack Christians,” said Sorbo.

After mentioning his documentary, Sorbo then talked about his personal life, being a native Minnesotan and growing up in Mound, Minn. and going to school in Moorhead, Minn.. After college he wanted to move somewhere warmer and took some time out west in Los Angeles.

Sorbo talked about where his faith came from, growing up Lutheran and told the audience how fortunate he was to have his parents raise him to uphold his religious beliefs throughout his times as a struggling actor in ads in Europe and then in his time in Los Angeles before his big break with the show “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys.” Sorbo told the crowd it was during the times where he suffered a series of strokes while working on “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys,” that in those times he relied the most on his faith.

“I had a faith, but I never really needed it until [the strokes], where I really needed it,” said Sorbo.

Later on Sorbo talked about his transition from Hollywood action and drama movies to more faith based movies which Sorbo prefers the term family friendly to describe them instead as they are not always strictly about faith and brings up examples of the genre like “The Blind Side” and “Green Book,” Sorbo mentions his first faith based movie he stared in titled “What If” a lower budget movie where Sorbo plays a family man who works as a pastor.

“I have done over sixty movies and [“What If”] is defiantly in the top ten movies I have ever done,” said Sorbo. “I fell in love with the script and just knew I had to do it.”

The same writers on the movie “What If” later went onto make the more popular movie “God’s Not Dead,” where Sorbo plays an atheist college professor who says there is no God.

Sorbo told the crowd he knew he had to play the role of the professor in the movie because it reminded him of people in real life and sometimes the ones you see on TV and that he would’ve played the role for free.

“‘God’s Not Dead’ taught me that there is a hunger out there for Christian content in the marketplace,” said Sorbo. “There [are] 80 million homes out there that want these kinds of programs for their families and for their kids, and Hollywood pretty much ignores this.”

Sorbo told the audience that because of his books and starring in faith-based movies that another door closed and a new one opened offering him the opportunity to speak at events at churches, pro-life rallies, Youth for Christ events, and other forms of seminars.

Sorbo then went back to speaking about Hollywood and how different of an experience he had there while being openly Christian.

“In an industry that screams for tolerance and freedoms of speech, those are one way streets in Hollywood,” said Sorbo. “Freedom of speech is only agreeing with what they say and as far as tolerance goes I would put a big LOL on that one.”

He added that the more open he was about his faith and his politics that Hollywood or “tinsel town” as he described, shut him out and put him on a black list.

Sorbo then mentioned that he is not the most politically correct person, saying the term “politically correct” isn’t always correct and that on his Facebook or Twitter he tries to post things with humor, but he has been banned from events and was restricted from posting or commenting on his social media sites due to his beliefs in the past.

Talking more about the culture of the world, Sorbo told the crowd that there are people in this culture that fear, despise, or even hate God and that the movie “God’s Not Dead” showed that their is a part of our culture that wants to embrace their love of God openly.

Towards the end of his seminar, Sorbo talked about the love his wife showed and how her optimism that things would get better helped him get through his strokes along with how his childhood pastor was a guide for him growing up while following his faith.

He told the audience that he gets stopped in airports, restaurant, and hotels more often now for his faith-based movies and content than for his previous work in action movies.

“Christianity is under attack, why?” asked Sorbo. “Because it is the truth and it is also the light. People chose to live in darkness and deceit. My aim is to strengthen [people], as God has given me strength as well.”

It was then Sorbo closed by encouraging the audience to see his new documentary “Against The Tide.” Where he believes it will give empowerment to Christians and to keep their faith with them at all times and not just on a shelf somewhere.

Please follow and like us:

Matt is currently a junior at St. Cloud State University and is majoring in Mass Communications. In addition, he is the current Editor in Chief of the University Chronicle. Matt enjoys movies, music, fashion, and bringing joy to the entire staff.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...