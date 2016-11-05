“The Accountant” offers plenty of action but has too many subplots

The action-thriller “The Accountant” delivers a sense of humor, a couple major twists, and a lot of Ben Affleck kicking ass.

Aside from Affleck, the cast of the film includes a handful of well-known stars, most notably Anna Kendrick, J.K. Simmons, and Jon Bernthal.

In the film, Affleck plays Christian Wolff, an accountant working in a strip mall in Illinois. Much like his plain and monotone behavior, his home life is the same. He owns maybe a dozen of the same t-shirts and suit jackets, one plate, one knife, one spoon, and one fork. He spaces his eggs and bacon perfectly apart on his plate. To his clients, he seems odd and very awkward to socialize with.

After a client offers Wolff to come use his ranch to shoot his gun, you quickly realize that Affleck is no ordinary accountant, as he hits three cantaloupes with a rifle from a mile away.

We get insight to Wolff’s past through flashbacks throughout the movie. As a child, Wolff’s parents find out he has a form of autism, causing him to have difficulty socializing and rock back and forth uncontrollably. However, we realize that Wolff has a special gift when it comes to his intelligence as it shows him as a child complete an advanced puzzle in just a couple of minutes. As he is finishing the puzzle, one thing that stuck out was when he could not find the final missing piece. He freaks out and throws a temper tantrum because he cannot finish. After his mother walks out on them, Wolff’s dad, a military man, puts Christian and his younger brother, Braxton, through a series of physical punishments in order to toughen him up from people in the world.

Wolff works as an accountant and money launderer for drug cartels and mobs, yet lives very modestly. He takes on a legitimate client, Living Robotics, after Dana Cummings (Anna Kendrick), an accountant at the firm, discovers millions of missing funds. After getting close to figuring it out, Wolff is fired, causing him to go somewhat crazy at home later that night because he was not able to finish his job. For a while, it seemed as if a romance between the two was a possibility, but aside from him disclosing his illness and childhood to her, there is no love story in the film, although both characters seem to have somewhat of a liking for one another.

J.K. Simmons plays Ray King, a federal agent trying to find out who the accountant is, with the help of a younger agent. As it would turn out, King met Wolff once before when he walked into a building of dead clients Wolff just cleaned up. He never saw Wolff, but his life was spared in the process, showing that Wolff is not a psychotic killer, but he can be if he needs to be.

Aside from King and his assistant trying to catch Wolff, there is another man who is out to kill both him and Dana for reasons he was unsure of. When he finds this out, rather than leaving right away, he risks his life to save Dana and decides to stay and find who it is that wants to kill her. It turns out that the owner of Living Robotics actually set up the missing funds as an attempt to get back more money. The owner hired the men trying to kill Wolff and Dana. The movie takes a huge turn when you realize that the head of the gang trying to kill Wolff is actually Braxton, his younger brother. As Braxton’s thugs are attempting to kill Wolff, Braxton realizes it is Christian and kills one of his men trying to kill Wolff. The two clearly have not spoken in years, however, the relationship between the brothers has always been strong.

All in all, I’d give the movie a C+ grade. The action scenes were intense and exciting, however, the side plots seemed somewhat unnecessary. Too much time was spent on Agent King and his assistant, who discover who the accountant is but never actually get close to finding him. I also think most people were expecting more of Anna Kendrick, who only appeared briefly in the movie. However, a love story may not be a possibility, considering Wolff’s behavior and struggles.