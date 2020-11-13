A work in progress: The E-Sports Lounge coming to Halenbeck Hall

While it is not much yet, the E-Sports Lounge is slowly being put together. Photo credit: Matt Auvil

During the pandemic, finding some time to break away and relaxing is not something you can do easily anymore; however, Halenbeck Hall is offering a new space for students to interact and enjoy playing video games with friends in the E-Sports Lounge.

Calvin Diggs, the Director of Campus Recreation, shared that the goal of having an E-Sports lounge is for St. Cloud State to have a piece of the pie in E-sports and at some point try and get a team together to play in certain games.

“We’d like to get some e-gaming components together to play on a national level and compete against other teams in other conferences at some point,” said Diggs.

As of right now the Campus Recreation team is working more on creating the space for students, having consoles, TVs, and furniture available for students to enjoy playing games.

“We want the [E-Sports Lounge] to be a safe for students to participate in and compete in tournaments and give players the chance to be king of the hill in the lounge so to speak,” said Diggs.

The goal is to not limit the tournaments to just sports titles, Diggs said eventually they will branch out into other titles like “Fortnite” and “Mortal Kombat 11”, but wanted to start the year off small with only sports titles like “FIFA” and “Madden”.

“We wanted to have a soft introduction to make sure we had everything and that the components were in order,” said Diggs.

Diggs had mentioned that other schools around St. Cloud are gearing up to build up E-Sports teams as well, but there is no set schedule of when any schools will be competing in the near future at this time.

If you are looking to compete in the E-Sports Lounge, be sure to check out Huskies Connect for any upcoming tournaments.

