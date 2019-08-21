A recap of summer SCSU sports

It has been an action-packed summer for many student athletes from St. Cloud State University. From dominance on the diamond to honors on the hardcourt, Husky Athletes have made this past summer one to remember. As we approach another great year of SCSU athletics, here are some big things you missed these last few months.

Beginning on the diamond, after the St. Cloud State baseball team had their season come to an end in the NCAA Central Region Tournament many players took their talents to summer ball around the country. Some members of the Husky baseball team stayed close to an area they are familiar with to play. The St. Cloud Rox had a record season in the Northwoods League and big contributors to the team were the four Huskies rostered. Leading the pitching staff for the Rox was St. Cloud native Trevor Koenig. Koenig started ten games for the Rox and was able to muster an impressive 7-1 record which put him tied for second with the most wins in the Northwoods League this past season. He won a lot of games and he did it with dominance as well, Koenig racked up 51 strikeouts throughout his impressive season with the Rox and was able to boast a 1.35 ERA in 60 innings pitched. Koenig’s low ERA was the third best in the league and helped him claim a spot in the Northwoods League all-star game. Koenig was not the only Husky to play in the all-star game, as left-hander Matt Osterberg also threw his way into the all-star game as a member of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. Osterberg also started ten games and achieved a strong record of 6-2 with the Rafters helping Wisconsin make it to the Northwoods League playoffs.

Over to the hardwood for big news from SCSU alumni. Two former Huskies signed professional contracts overseas this past summer. Sean Smith spent two years at SCSU but put his mark on the record books before he left. After his senior season, Smith broke the school record for blocks in a career with 113 and was named NSIC Defensive Player of The Year last season. With his uber athleticism on the court, Smith was able to land a deal with Leyma Básquet Coruña in Spain. However, Smith was not the only one turning professional. Former teammate Gage Davis also signed a professional contract after his stellar career at St. Cloud State. Davis wrapped up his career as the all-time leading scorer in program, NSIC, and Minnesota collegiate basketball history. Davis will be making his way over to Germany to play in Braunschweig. In addition to former Huskies doing great things, the SCSU basketball community welcomes a great class of recruits for this upcoming season for both the men’s and women’s programs.

On the frozen surface a lot of Huskies were active as well. Goaltender for the Women’s Hockey program Emma Polusny, continued her run with USA Hockey after being named to the 2019 U.S. Under 22 Women’s Select Team. Polusny was able to participate in a three-game series against Canada at historic Lake Placid. On the men’s side, four current Huskies took on Da Beauty League in Edina, Minnesota. Defensemen Jack Achan and Nick Perbix joined Nick and Jack Poehling in taking on some tough competition including many former Huskies like Ryan Poehling and Robby Jackson. The four Huskies combined for 20 points in league play and are primed to make a strong in the upcoming season.

After an eventful summer for many student-athletes in the rearview mirror we can now look forward to another great year of SCSU Athletics. With fantastic performances by many Huskies, the upcoming year is very promising for all athletic programs at St. Cloud State. Now you are caught up on the big things that happened this past summer.

