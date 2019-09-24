A rainbow box: Mario Kart Tour soon to be released

Mario Kart will be released in a new form on Wednesday, Sept,r 25th. Mario Kart Tour is an app that allows users to play Mario Kart on their Android or iOS mobile devices. Mario Kart is published by Nintendo.

Mario Kart Tour will be free for download, but will offer in-app purchases than can enhance the game.

The first version of Mario Kart was released in 1992 as Super Mario Kart for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. The next being released four years later in 1996 as Mario Kart 64 for the Nintendo 64. Seven other games have been released since then including Mario Kart DS, Mario Kart Wii, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch.

Some gaming centered student organizations on campus were willing to comment on the upcoming release.

Matthew Barton, a professor at St. Cloud State University and adviser to the Pokemon Go Club and the Super Smash Bros Group says how much Mario Kart is such an icon in the gaming community.

“Ninetendo’s original Mario Kart game debuted in 1992 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System and was an instant classic. It’s cute graphics, well-designed tracks, and fun (rather than realistic) approach to racing made it a hit with all demographics.” said Barton. “The series has continued over the years in various versions for Nintendo’s consoles and handhelds, but taking it to the smartphone is a bold move for the venerable company. Whether it’ll be the next Pokemon Go is anyone’s guess, but it clearly shows that Nintendo is serious about the smartphone market.”

The Pokemon Go Club is a place where “students of SCSU gather [to] meet fellow Pokemon Go players to work together in both team and group activities.”

Ivan Weisser, president of the Super Smash Bros Group on campus continued to say that Nintendo’s efforts to converting to phones will potentially introduce a new kind of gaming to the community.

“I think that it looks like a good representation of the series. I like that the character specific items from double dash are making a return, but the game’s format presents a myriad of problems. Being on a mobile device is good in concept, but would require analog control support of some kind to be viable for a lot of people. Nintendo knows this as the Smash series has supported the Gamecube controller for 18 years now. This game is really closer to a PC game as mobile specs vary widely, so some devices will run smoother than others. If Nintendo can turn a phone into their next big console I will be surprised, but I’m very welcome to the idea. Controller support for iOS and Android would change the industry. That’s my greatest wish for the game.”, said Weisser.

The Super Smash Bros Group “exists to provide a place for all fans of the Super Smash Bro games to host smashfests and tournaments.”

Nintendo has been providing entertainment through Mario Kart for almost three decades now. This new version could either be on of the versions that is forgotten about and regarded as a waste of time or it could completely open up a new window for games.

Anna is a junior at St. Cloud State University and is double majoring in Math Education and Spanish Education, with a minor in Special Education. She is the Managing Editor for the University Chronicle this year. When she is not at campus attending class, working as a learning assistant or math tutor, or writing for the University Chronicle, she enjoys volunteering, reading, being overly competitive at board games, and telling horribly funny puns.

