A piece of Eastman’s history on Halenbeck’s wall

As of this past June, Eastman Hall officially became the Center for Health and Wellness Innovation and was no longer a recreation facility, but part of its legacy lives on one of Halenbeck Hall’s main entrance walls.

The half court logo that masked Eastman’s gymnasium floor with the letters “SC” for at least six decades has a new home on the second floor wall near the main entrance by the overlook of the gym.

“It’s a general signal that we appreciate our history,” St. Cloud State University Director of Athletics Heather Weems said, who is based inside Halenbeck Hall. “The role that alumni and students, staff and faculty had at their time on the campus and just being able to keep a relic of some of the important pieces that exist.”

The piece that is now displayed on Halenbeck’s wall includes an entire cutout of the wood flooring with the original painted basketball court lines with the center court circle and the smaller jump circle at the core with the old St. Cloud State logo.

Eastman Hall was recently renovated and reopened this past summer to start a new chapter and serve as the university’s health and wellness center and it was originally part of the plan to place this piece on one of Eastman’s walls, but space became an issue.

“I learned they were out of space [at Eastman], so I reached out and said ‘hey, I’ve got plenty of concrete walls, in fact, I’ve got a spot that I know would work right outside of the main gym,’” Weems said.

Even before it was decided whether or not the center court piece would be on display at Eastman or Halenbeck, it was stored inside of Halenbeck while internal demolition and remodeling was happening at Eastman.

When the center court logo was brought over to Halenbeck and taken out of Eastman the facilities crew labeled and numbered each board and then moved it piece by piece for storage. Then they reassembled it later on like a jigsaw puzzle when the decision was made to hang it on a wall at Halenbeck sometime between June and July.

“I think it’s great. I had no idea, I thought maybe the were only going to do just the “SC” and the red [circle]. I didn’t think they were going to stick it out wider,” St. Cloud State University Archivist Tom Steman said. “I think it’s a fantastic piece of some tangible history.”

Eastman Hall originally opened in the fall of 1930 as the University’s recreation center and was the basketball home of SCSU athletics until the opening of Halenbeck Hall in 1965. Although it is the same floorboards on display from 1930, the paint and the logo was added at around 1958, according to the plaque that is placed right next to the display at Halenbeck.

One of the most important takeaways from this piece of history is the connection it makes for current students, staff, faculty and alum and the nod it gives towards St. Cloud State’s history as a whole.

“I believe that there’s an appreciation that I hope [everyone can see] in it. [I hope] there’s appreciation that the university is honoring its past by having this on display for people to look at and enjoy forever,” Steman said.

Tony Langfellow was the Editor-In-Chief at the University Chronicle during the Spring of 2020.

