A perfect ten

Last season the Husky wrestling team brought home a second place trophy from the National tournament, what seemed like a heavyweight for the Huskies to carry home, as the team was pining for the three-peat in the National tournament.

Although the 2016-2017 season didn’t end how they wanted, the Huskies kicked it into gear, preparing for a comeback of epic proportions. The team rolled through this season with a perfect 19-0 record. The highest amount of team points the Huskies gave up in a dual all season was 13 points.

On February 24, in front of a roaring home crowd at Halenbeck Hall, the wrestling team sealed their second consecutive NCAA Division II Super 3 Regional title. In what can only be described as pure domination, the Huskies steamed rolled over the competition, finishing with 161 team points. The closest team to them in the standings would be over thirty points behind them, that being McKendree, finishing in second with 129 points. No other team would score above 100 points.

In 2016 the Huskies sent seven guys to the National tournament. In 2017 they sent nine. Now, in 2018, the Huskies are sending all ten – the first time in school history. Redshirt Junior, Brett Velasquez (125 lbs), praises Coach Steve Costanzo for his part in sending all ten guys to Nationals.

“It says a lot about the culture that Coach Costanzo has created here at St. Cloud. Last year was tough knowing that we were missing one of our guys,” Velasquez said.

The ever humble, Brett Velasquez, will be making his third straight appearance at Nationals, only two years removed from taking first place in his 125 lb weight class at the National tournament. Velasquez says his mental game is what has seen the most improvement over the course of these years.

“I used to get so caught up in who I might wrestle and what my opponents’ records were. I’ve grown to treat each match as if it’s my last, and that has allowed me to wrestle freely,” Velasquez said.

Teammate Larry Bomstad (157 lbs) will also be making his third straight appearance. Bomstad also feels as if his mental approach has grown as he’s matured into the wrestler he is today.

“Wrestling rankings don’t matter. It’s just who’s ready to wrestle that day. My game plan for this National tournament is to go out and compete with everything I have and never quit until that final whistle blows,” Bomstad said.

Not all ten wrestlers heading to the National tournament have the same experience as Velasquez and Bomstad. Redshirt Sophomore, James Pleski (149 lbs), earned his second trip to the tournament after an impressive fourth-place finish last season. Redshirt Senior, Jared Oftedahl (141 lbs), also earned his second trip. Regional champion redshirt junior, Vince Dietz (197 lbs), punched his ticket for his first National tournament trip, while other first time National tournament competitors include the following: junior, Tyree Overton (174 lbs); redshirt freshman, Adam Hedin (133 lbs); redshirt freshman, Devin FitzPatrick (165 lbs); and redshirt junior, Lawrence Philips (285 lbs).

Last season the Huskies graduated 12 wrestlers, a major chunk of wrestlers that were a big reason for the success of the team. But the veterans on the team are impressed with how the younger guys have stepped up in their absence. “We are overall a young team…these guys stepped up to the plate and did exactly what we expected,” Bomstad said.

Some seniors stuck around, however, taking on a different role. Austin Goergen and Jay Hildreth took on coaching roles this season. Hildreth has taken many aspects of being a wrestler with him as he took on his coaching role. “I was a captain already as a wrestler so I just continued to be that leader for the team and started to focus my energy towards the wrestlers and their performances,” Hildreth said. He also credits Coach Costanzo for the lessons he’s taught him, citing consistency as the key to success.

Sometimes it takes a village and, luckily for the Husky wrestling team, a village is what they’re sending to the National tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on March 9-10. It’s going to take a lot to take this village down, as the Huskies will be bringing a perfect season and a hell of a lot of Husky pride with them.

If you’re not ready you better get ready because this team is prepared to put on a show.

“These guys are ready to compete hard and go to battle for each other. Everyone should expect ten Huskies battling for every point and position until the final second ticks off the clock. We are ready,” Hildreth said.

With a good mix of younger and older guys competing for victory in the tournament Velasquez says everyone has the potential to bring home some hardware. “I think we are going to see a lot of guys battling for seven minutes, giving it everything they have for this program and university…I have full confidence that each of our guys can bring home that All-American status,” Velasquez said.

The time has come for the Huskies to chase another National title and when that battle begins you can bet every Husky will be standing on the frontline. The lines have been drawn and the only question that remains is, which wrestlers have the stamina, pride, and passion to storm the battlefield as they strive for the ultimate prize? We’re about to find out.

SaveSave