Second annual ‘Puck Drop Breakfast’ offers glimpse into the history and new era of huskies hockey

Head coach of the men’s hockey team Brett Larson (left) and head coach of the women’s hockey team Steve MacDonald (right) speaking at the Puck Drop Breakfast this past Saturday. Photo courtesy of Bill Prout.

Since Brett Larson has coached the St. Cloud State men’s hockey team, there has been a ‘Puck Drop Breakfast.’ As long as there has been a ‘Puck Drop Breakfast,’ Steve MacDonald has represented the women’s team on the small stage in the Husky Den. In addition, since the breakfast has been held, President Robbyn Wacker has been at the helm of the university.

Of course, this was only the second annual breakfast in school history. However, the now-annual event is a fitting representation of the programs; the history of Huskies’ hockey meshing with the new faces and new direction of the men’s and women’s teams.

The times are changing. Senior defenseman Jack Ahcan had five less points last year than the number of combined games as head coach of a St. Cloud State hockey team between Larson and MacDonald, which sits at 39. The women boast a new face and another former Olympian on their coaching staff this year with addition of Molly Engstrom. Sixteen new hockey players stand on the campus of St. Cloud State University as first year students; ten men and six women who will pull on the red and black uniforms for the first time as they take the ice over the next two weekends, ushering in a youth infusion that will look to define the direction of Huskies hockey. And finally, radio broadcaster Jim Erickson even conjured up a cue card as he prepared to emcee the breakfast event, something he did not do at last year’s breakfast.

However, some things remain the same. Erickson, the “Voice of the Huskies” on 96.7 FM, will enter the radio “booth” in a spot he has occupied since the 2016-17 season, with longtime color analyst Dave Reichel still calling games since 1990, someone that could probably tell many stories of Huskies’ hockey lore.

History and Lessons Learned

Standing at the concourse entrance to the lower bowl, one could see a young boy and his mother explore the ice surface of Herb Brooks National Hockey Center when Reichel joined the viewing party. Reichel spoke with a deep passion for St. Cloud State Hockey as he talked about how he has lived with Husky pride since his childhood as standout Jerry Reichel led the Huskies to many wins in the mid 1950’s.

In the mid 1970’s, the Hopkins area high school team featured Dave Reichel and Mark Reichel. Hopkins earned a Minnesota State Hockey Tournament berth in 1975; the eventual champion that year was Grand Rapids, led by future 1980 Olympic Gold Medalist Bill Baker, future University of Minnesota Golden Gophers coach Don Lucia, and tournament points leader/future University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldog Erin Roth.

Afterwards Mark and Dave played under Charlie Basch as they skated for the then-Division II Huskies in the NAIA (St. Cloud State did not make the jump to Division I until 1987-88). Dave was a two-time All-American in 1978 and 1979, and the Reichel family helped pave the way for the program’s transition into the standards of today in the NCHC.

However, some things must be remade anew. Dave Reichel acknowledged as much as he talked about the bitter end to last year’s men’s hockey season with a stunning 2-1 loss to American International Collegiate (AIC). AIC was ranked 38th nationally in Division I men’s ice hockey but earned an automatic bid from the Atlantic Hockey division as the final tournament seed at number 16. This was a Huskies team ranked number one in the country that Reichel repeatedly called “unbeatable” with a faint smile that understood the irony of the term after that fateful day in Fargo, North Dakota.

The year before (2017-18), St. Cloud State was also the tournament’s top seed but was eliminated after dropping its opening game of the tournament 4-1 to Air Force.

As Reichel walked back into the Husky Den, Jinelle Siergiej floated in behind him. Siergiej and now-head coach Steve MacDonald were assistant coaches under former head coach Eric Rud, which saw a Huskies women’s hockey team finish last in the highly competitive WCHA by a point, a result of little goal support to match the phenomenal goaltending tandem of Janine Alder and Emma Polusny. If the women’s team wants to compete in the best league in the NCAA, they know they have to find the back of the net more.

A New Era

The Huskies hockey teams, however, are familiar to expectations of a fresh season, which can be daunting. Both teams emphasized eagerness to jump on the ice “officially” during the weekend before their respective season openers; Sept. 28th for the women, and Oct. 6th for the men. Both games are on home ice. With roster turnover for both clubs, the focus is on doing the right things every day. Head coaches Larson and MacDonald expressed as much.

“I was really lucky to come into a hockey culture here that was first class,” said Larson. “We are really lucky to be a part of it. You saw the hockey team last year; we aren’t going to play much different. We are going to be fast, going to be fun, we’re going to play with a lot of skill, a lot of character and compete to our game… that’s not going to change. We have great leadership right from the start. We’ve got ten freshmen coming in, and they are going to be shown what it means to be a Husky, on and off the ice.”

Off the ice, one could see the pride Larson took in describing how his players address people with pure class. One example Larson cited was his player’s interaction when young fans who come to visit the team and tour the locker room.

“I see how good these guys are to them. I see what it means to those kids and those families when they see what it is like to be a Husky. Our guys talk to them about character and integrity and doing things the right way and what that means.”

Of course, that passion for excellence will hopefully translate to the performance on the ice for both teams. Women’s coach Steve MacDonald knew that it would not be easy after the end of last season.

“We sat down with our seniors and asked ‘what do you want out of this experience, where do you want this program to go’… and they want better, they want to take the program to newer heights. The anticipation is building, and we are ready to go.”

The veteran players from both squads also hope to be a catalyst in maintaining that tradition of competitive St. Cloud State hockey. One of the leaders for the men is senior defenseman and captain Jack Ahcan, who expressed that the veteran leadership is already hard at work molding the framework for a strong season.

“I’m really excited to get going. It’s really cool seeing those ten freshmen out there. They’re already confident, making plays with each other and their line mates… [as leaders] we are just showing them how to do some things that they don’t know. [Things like] bringing them up to the board, teaching them what to do, just little things like that.”

In hockey, most goaltenders do not get to wear the letter “C”, which stands for captain, stitched onto their jersey. One leader that will break that trend is senior Janine Alder as she looks to vault the women’s team back into contention.

“I’m very excited. [The team] is very even keel, very supportive of each other. There is no ‘upperclassmen’ and ‘[under]classmen’. Everyone has skill, everyone looks strong. I’m very excited. It only takes a generation of change to get the program rolling in the right direction.”

The two teams will certainly have a chance to start their respective seasons on the right note in the not-too-distant future.

The women start play on Sept. 28 against the University of Regina at home before an inter-conference match-up against Ohio State University at home on Oct. 4 and 5.

The men’s team will be active that weekend as well with their opener on Oct. 6 at home against the University of Alberta before a road trip to Bemidji State the next weekend for a match-up of two Minnesota teams on Oct. 11 and 12.

Puck drop for the first women’s game on Saturday is at 2:07 pm at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

