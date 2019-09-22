2019 NCHC Media Day kicks off a new season of college hockey

The college hockey season is officially underway as NCHC Media Day opened up at 12 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Xcel Energy Center.

All of the teams in the conference were in attendance, with their coach and captains, and the media voted preseason conference standings hot off the presses a buzz was in the air at the X.

“You don’t get a weekend off in the NCHC. Every weekend is tough,” Mike Gabinet, Nebraska-Omaha head coach, said.

Seven years since its formation, the conference has 10 Frozen Four teams, the best non-conference winning percentage in the country and four straight national championships to back its claim as the premium college hockey conference in the country.

With all that there were still many questions surrounding the NCHC as the new season kicks off like; Can UMD make it three in a row? How is SCSU going to look after losing so much, paired with a crushing defeat and bringing in 10 freshmen? Will UND bounce back and make the Ralph a hard place to play again? How long will it be before the NCAA makes 3-on-3 OT the standard? Will the Frozen Faceoff continue their consolation game? And how is Westin Michaud playing for North Dakota?

NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton opened the day with some remarks of the conference where he hit on the NCAA not changing rules this year, but the Atlantic Conference has embraced the same format of OT that the NCHC follows.

He believes “3-on-3 should be a standard” for all of college hockey and 96% of over 500 Division 1 college hockey players polled, agreed with him.

Along with that, the other major marks he hit were the Frozen Faceoffs consolation game, transfers, recruiting and a new student-athlete wellbeing board.

“[The Frozen Faceoff] Consolation game will be played in March, but beyond that is a question,” Fenton said.

The transfer rule will be a huge talking point going forward as a major player in the conference transferred this year with Westin Michaud taking talents from Colorado Springs, Colo. to Grand Forks, N.D. and the Fighting Hawks.

Michaud used the graduate transfer rule to move teams in the conference, where a player who graduates from a school can transfer and play right away. The other transfer rules for college hockey are to transfer and sit one year in residence, or sit out a whole year, and you can transfer and apply for a waiver to play right away from the NCAA.

Colorado College head coach Mike Haviland doesn’t want this to turn into free agency and cited college being nothing like the NHL and the need to “be careful moving players.”

The major problem Haviland sees is “where do you get the players from” with no farm teams to pull players off of.

Michaud’s former teammate Grant Cruikshank chose not to talk about the Michaud situation but what did his coach say you might be asking?

“I thought he was coming back,” Haviland said.

Recruiting has been a major topic for college hockey as the likes of Minnesota has been pulling verbal’s for middle schoolers on the boys and girls ranks for years now.

The goal of the NCAA is to stop this practice and let kids being kids and just play hockey. Along with that, men’s ice hockey is the first college sport to put a window on when student athletes can verbally commit.

“We want to eliminate conversations with 7th and 8th graders,” Fenton said, “we might not be able to monitor all conversations coaches have but those that break the rules will be in serious trouble if caught.”

The NCHC has also relaunched their NCHC.TV and as reached a new agreement with CBS for coverage television.

