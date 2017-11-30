2017 Holiday Video Game Guide

Each year the holidays bring about a break from school and work with an increased opportunity to delve into some the year’s biggest gaming titles out now. Here’s some titles I think should be on your list this year.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (XB1, PS4, PC)

Fans of the popular TV show South Park will enjoy the new RPG from Ubisoft that builds off the original game South Park: The Stick of Truth. Even those not familiar with the adult cartoon franchise have something to enjoy in the simple to pick up RPG action. However, those who find the South Park humor style to be immature will want to stay away as Ubisoft did a fantastic job replicating the shows feel in the game.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (XB1, PS4, PC)

Potentially the best game too few people are playing, Wolfenstein II picks up where the previous game Wolfenstein: New Order left off. In an era where many first-person shooters are focused on online multiplayer and microtransactions, Wolfenstein II proves you can still develop a great single-player experience as protagonist Blazkowicz fights his way past Nazis. Recently the game has appeared on sale, which may be something to watch out for those interesting in picking the title up.

Super Mario Odyssey (Switch)

If you find yourself buying a Nintendo Switch this holiday season, you would be doing yourself a disservice to not be playing Super Mario Odyssey on the console. For the first time since the GameCube’s Super Mario Sunshine, gamers are treated to a sandbox Mario experience. Now you will be flying between worlds while throwing Mario’s hat in a game that looks to be among the year’s best titles, particularly on the Switch.

Assassin’s Creed Origins (XB1, PS4, PC)

The Assassin’s Creed franchise had established itself as a yearly release until 2016 when the game instead appeared on the big screen as a major motion picture. The game benefits from the extra development time and succeeds in implementing a new combat system while taking gamers to ancient Egypt. This provides a great opportunity to enter the franchise as the game works as a prequel for others in the series.

Call of Duty: WWII (XB1, PS4, PC)

For the past few releases, the Call of Duty franchise had fast forwarded to the future, where high-flying jetpack warfare began to define the games. After continued backlash from the franchise’s longtime supporters, Activision brought the boots back to the ground in this years release that takes gamers back to World War II. From a compelling storyline to the always popular multiplayer or zombies mode, there is something in Call of Duty: WWII for everyone.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon (3DS)

In late 2016 Nintendo released another entry in the popular Pokemon franchise with the games Pokemon: Sun and Moon. This year, they released an updated version of games in an “ultra” format. Gamers will find story updates and mechanic improvements in the new release. Ultra Sun and Moon is the best way to play both games, particularly for those who have not yet had a chance to play the originals.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Switch)

True Nintendo fans will remember the hit game Xenoblade Chronicles that was among one of the most critically acclaimed games on the original Wii. The sequel will once again bring gamers into a futuristic world on a quest to save humanity. Nintendo has been quiet about details on Xenoblade Chronicles 2 prior to the scheduled December 1st release. However, the original game is among one of the best JRPG’s on the original Wii and has set high expectations.

SaveSave