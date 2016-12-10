New season, new goal
Our men’s basketball team is adapting to new expectations. Last season, finishing 18-12 left a lot of unanswered questions out on the court. It seems as if Head Coach Matt Reimer has a clear plan to get his team back on track. “Our number one goal is to be better defensively than we were last season. We were not a really great defensive team. I think we can be better but we need to do it on a consistent basis,” stated Head Coach Reimer. Last season, the Huskies averaged 81.8 points while limiting their opponents to 75.9 points a game. This leaves room for improvement, with only a 5.9 point differential, and has to be great to create less stressful and down to the last shot games. Yes, a win’s a win, regardless of if you win by 10 points or 1 point, but hard-fought games catch up to a…
Unique student holiday traditions
As the semester comes to a close, most students are prepping for finals, packing their bags, and getting ready to head home to celebrate the holidays with their families. With St. Cloud State being one of the most diverse colleges in the state of Minnesota — you’ll find that not everyone decks the halls or lights the menorah when they go home. Some don’t even celebrate Christmas the same way. At a time of divisiveness in the city of St. Cloud and across America, people of all creeds, races, and religions should learn to embrace differences and respect one another’s religious holiday practices. We, at the University Chronicle, wanted to find out what students do to make their celebrations special. Marissa Colangelo says her parents are divorced and for some, that makes the holidays a bit more challenging. However, she says both sides of her family have strange traditions to…
Jazzy sports band meets for ‘Sounds of the Stadium’
The St.Cloud State Jazz Ensemble, consisting of thirteen musicians that night, inaugurated the event with a sophisticated version of Minor Chant by Stanley Turrentine arr. Terry White. The sounds of the instruments filled the whole room and made their way through our ears to our soul. I laid back in my seat and I felt how my body started to relax and I was enjoying the moment of music and nothing else. The Ensemble created a lounge atmosphere right away, and I would have loved to order a drink at a bar. Reality off, music dream world on. Despite having some musicians missing the night because of having been intervened by last minute issues, the remaining and new students had made a quick adjustment and you couldn’t tell any lack of synchronization. Some of the students even played several different instruments which made them move after each song. The director…
‘Fantastic Beasts’ brings magic to 1920s New York
Those who grew up during the first times of Harry Potter were only aware of a wizarding school—and culture—thriving in the U.K. region. Over the years (and books), author J.K. Rowling began to release more countries, specifically around Europe, who had wizarding populations. However, it wasn’t until the release of Rowling’s screenplay for “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” that she touched on details of the wizarding world in North America. Rowling went into remarkable detail on Pottermore.com under the four-part series titled “History of Magic in North America.” “Fantastic Beasts” pulls long-time Harry Potter fans back in time to the heart of New York in 1926, with odd occurrences happening all around the city. The newly arrived Magizoologist (magic + zoologist) from England, Newt Scamander, played by Academy Award Winning actor Eddie Redmayne, arrives just in time to witness these happenings. Before Scamander can begin to delve into the wizard-like occurrences…
Students get unique opportunity with DOW
This time of year the holidays are often surrounded by bad weather. While most people wait inside for the weather to defrost, there are some students who purposefully seek out harsh climates. Meteorology majors are spending this semester getting a chance to see what real storm-chasing is like with new equipment. The DOW (Doppler on Wheels) gives students the opportunity to practice what they’ve learned in class. November marked the first month this year that the DOW has gotten to see some action as St. Cloud starts to see some snow. Meteorology students have been on the front line of the snow storms this year by waking up at 2 a.m. and spending some time in the middle of the countryside collecting data as the storm approaches. Even though the experience can be muddy, cold and long, many of the students enjoy the time they get with the machine. Meteorology major Tyler…
The financial burden of a college education
“College is like paying $40,000 to be punched in the face,” said Elizabeth Rudd. One of the leading causes that determine whether or not a student will pursue college is cost. It is no secret that college is expensive. Travis Mitchell of U.S. News said from 2000 to 2016, tuition for public institutions rose by approximately $6,000. “There is a tuition rate that is determined by the state legislature that is usually agreed upon in May or June, before the semester starts in fall. There’s also different types of fees that each student does have to pay based on the number of credits they attend. Those fees are usually determined by the student fee committee along with the business office. They have some part in determining exactly what fees are placed on each student’s bill,” said Simon Bauer, assistant director of financial aid at St. Cloud State University. When a…
Huskies eye weekend sweep of Golden Eagles, Beavers
The St. Cloud State Huskies women’s basketball team welcomed the University of Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles, and the Bemidji State Beavers into Halenbeck Hall this past Friday and Saturday. Friday The Huskies came into the game against the Golden Eagles with an overall record of 3-2 and a 1-0 NSIC conference record. The Golden Eagles, on the other hand, were looking to pick up their first win of the season, as they came in with a record of 0-4 and were 0-0 in the NSIC. The Huskies got out to an early lead behind senior Betsy MacDonald’s efforts, as she scored 7 points in the first quarter. The Huskies led 25-15 heading into the second quarter. MacDonald led all Huskies with 15 points for the game. “It’s all my teammates, really. Good passes to me, and I was lucky enough to knock them down I guess,” said MacDonald.…
Kerze family still has hope for finding son
After the results of the Jacob Wetterling case and the recent Daniel Heinrich sentencing, another family in Minnesota is speaking out in hopes of finding their missing child. The Kerze family, who reside in Woodbury Minnesota, lost their son Chris 26 years ago when he ran away from his home in Eagan at the age of 17. His car was found in Northern Minnesota near Grand Rapids, but Chris was nowhere to be found. Jim Kerze said his son was a distraught young man, but that all he wants to know is where he might be located. “At this point I don’t really know how I would react if we find out he’s not alive,” he said. “Of course we’re hurting and if he’s alive then we will be grateful, but if he’s not then at least we can finally be at peace.” When the band Soul Asylum released the…